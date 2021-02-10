PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is devoting all of February to sandwiches!
Pastrami Smoked Salmon BLT
Dressing:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- Zest of one large lemon (or more to taste)
- Juice of one lemon (or more to taste)
- ¼ cup chopped fresh dill
- Salt and ground pepper to taste
For the sandwiches:
- ½ pound pastrami smoked salmon
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 8 (thick sliced) slices apple wood-smoked bacon – cooked crisp
- 8 thick slices tomato
- Arugula or Mixed Spring Greens
8 slices thick sliced Multigrain bread – lightly toasted
Directions:
Combine all of the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Keep covered and chilled until ready to assemble the sandwiches. This can be made ahead of time,
Assemble sandwich by generously spreading the dressing on each slice of the lightly toasted bread. Arrange the smoked pastrami smoked salmon over four slices of bread and top with 2 slices of bacon per sandwich. Arrange two slices of tomato on each sandwich and top with arugula or mixed spring greens. Top with remaining bread slices and cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal. Insert a decorative large pick into each half to prevent the sandwich from falling apart and serve immediately.
Serves: 4