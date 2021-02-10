By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino is looking for the next generation of table game dealers.
The casino is offering a free dealer school. Classes will be held at Community College of Allegheny County beginning March 1.
Those who pass and get their gaming license will be offered a job as a part-time dealer. You must register for classes by Feb. 22
