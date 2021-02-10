PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — History was smashed and splintered into pieces of rubble Wednesday morning.

Crews continued taking down the building at the corner of East Carson Street and 11th Street, floor by floor, after a massive fire earlier this week caused part of the building to collapse. Part of that debris was the offices of the South Side Chamber of Commerce.

“We don’t plan to miss a beat in support of the South Side businesses,” South Side Chamber of Commerce Vice President Rebecca Kasavich said over the phone.

The organization had its data backed up, but lost computers and printers. It also lost its decorations for the Pittsburgh Marathon and Christmas.

“That help maintain the spirit of commerce and liveliness here in the South Side. Those things were all lost, but those things can all be replaced,” Kasavich said.

As the bricks continued to fall from the building it called home, neighborhood groups offer to build them back up.

Kasavich said one of its board members offered space in their law office for a temporary home. The Brashear Association plans to host a fundraiser for them.

“Those organizations all reached out immediately and said you are our sister here in the South Side. How can we help?” she said.

As for a new permanent place to call home, it’s too soon to know.

“In the long term, we would love to see something rebuilt on the site, but it’s just too early to speculate,” Kasavich said about their future offices.

As crews continue to de-assemble the building, East Carson Street remains closed from 13th Street to 10th Street. We will keep you posted on when it reopens.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.