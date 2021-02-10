By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Get ready, Pittsburgh – the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town this weekend.
The Wienermobile will make stops throughout the city starting on Thursday.
On Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Wiener Whistles will be handed out at Seven Springs and there will even be skiers in hot dog costumes.
Then on Saturday, the Wienermobile will visit the ice rink at PPG Place between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Finally, on Sunday, the final stop will be at the Heinz History Center from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.