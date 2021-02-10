HARRISBURG (KDKA) – There’s a new tool that aims to help Pennsylvanians know when it’s time to get their vaccine shot.

The state is calling this new tool “Your Turn.”

The state department of health says this does not set up a vaccine appointment.

Now it’s meant for people younger than 65 since people over 65 are already eligible for the vaccine.

The state says when it’s your turn, it will direct you in how to find a vaccine provider.

If it’s not your turn, you can put in your contact information to get updates about the vaccine distribution.

“Your turn will only determine if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine it doesn’t register you to receive a vaccine no guarantees a vaccine appointment,” Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin said.

During a press conference about this, the department of health defended its stance on not having a centralized registration system.

It says the problem is supply.

You can access the Your Turn tool on the Pa. Department of Health’s website.