PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A passenger plane slid off the taxiway at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

Officials say around 6:30 p.m., a Delta Air Line plane — flight number 2231 — departing for Atlanta with 77 people on board “exited a taxiway” prior to takeoff near Runway 10R. Officials say there were no reported injuries.

Buses were dispatched to the plane, and all 77 people were deplaned and shuttled to the airport terminal around 9:40 p.m., officials said.

Passengers said they were on the plane for three hours as first responders tried to find the best way to get everyone out because the plane was tilted up.

The airport remains open, and there has been no impact on other operations.

Delta Air Lines released a statement, saying:

“While on taxi-out prior to departure, Delta flight 2231 from Pittsburgh to Atlanta exited the taxiway paved surface. Delta teams worked with the airport authority to safely transport customers back to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience and are working to reaccommodate them as quickly as possible.”

Delta is providing another plane for passengers that will take off around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Weather conditions were not ideal at the time of the incdient. The National Weather Service reported light snow was falling at the time. They also reported foggy and misty conditions, as well as three-quarters of a mile of visibility.

On Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement regarding the accident:

"Delta Air Lines Flight 2231, a Boeing 717, slid off an icy taxiway at Pittsburgh International Airport at 7 p.m. yesterday. Passengers exited the aircraft using stairs and the airport transported them to the terminal by bus. The aircraft remains at the intersection of Taxiway F5 and Runway 10-Right. The aircraft was taxiing for departure when the incident occurred. The flight was destined for Atlanta, Ga."

