By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 270 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 196 are confirmed from 1,277 PCR tests. There are 74 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 14 5o Feb. 10, with five tests more than a week old.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 97 years with a median age of 41 years.
There have been 72,447 total cases and 4,630 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
There have been 72,447 total cases and 4,630 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll now totals 1,563. The health department says one death previously reported in Allegheny County "was reassigned to a different county," making the total drop by one.
