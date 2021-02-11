PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County has a case of the U.K. COVID-19 variant.
Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the state health department notified them the variant was detected in a sample taken from the county.
It's unknown how the patient contracted it, Bogen said.
“This is the first and only case of the variant reported in Allegheny County thus far. I suspected that it has been present in the county for a while. This news reinforces the need for us all to double down on the efforts we’re taking to control the spread of the virus,” said Bogen.
Pennsylvania reported its first case of coronavirus variant B.1.1.7. last month.
Bogen said coronavirus cases have been low in the county, but she remains cautious, especially with the new variants that appear to spread more easily.