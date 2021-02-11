GREENSBURG (KDKA) – It was a very big day for the Catholics in the Greensburg Diocese. There is a new bishop and he’s a local guy.

With all the pomp and ceremony of a Catholic rite that spans two millennia, a one-time kid from Leechburg became the leader of the faith and diocese he dedicated his life to.

In the majestic Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg, Monsignor Larry Kulick became the sixth Bishop of the Greensburg Diocese.

COVID restrictions meant only clergy and Bishop Kulick’s family attended.

Kulick is now chief shepherd to the Catholic faithful in the 78 parishes of Indiana, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties.

As bishop, he faces challenges like COVID-19, financial issues in the church, the priest abuse scandals and attendance.

But while addressing his challenges he also addressed the many people who he says got him to this point including a very special lady: his mother.

Kulick plans on visiting all the parishes in the diocese over the next couple of months.