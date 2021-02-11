PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a growing problem that is disrupting many Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

New and expensive housing developments are taking the place of affordable homes and apartments in the city. The city and Urban Redevelopment Authority are now funding dozens of affordable homes and apartments.

The latest project would include 42 affordable housing units near California Avenue and Kirkbride Street on the North Side. The URA approved $850,000 in loans for the project on Thursday.

One board member praised the size of the units.

“We would love to see more multi-room units at an affordable rate,” said Lindsay Powell. “So it is great we’ve been able to incorporate that in this project.”

Affordable housing means a family at or below the area’s median income can afford it. That is the case for another project going up in the old Squirrel Hill Theatre. The project has 43 affordable units, and a quarter of the units are outfitted for the handicapped.

The URA is providing a $2 million load for the project.

“This project is in the heart of Squirrel Hill. We really want to make sure action is very intentional and furthering fair housing,” said Jessica Smith with the URA.

These are just two projects within the city. Pittsburgh officials and the URA are working on adding affordable housing throughout the city.