COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced they could soon have fans back at their games.

The team submitted a proposal to Columbus Public Health and says the proposal has their support.

The plan would allow 10% capacity at Nationwide Arena, or about 1,953 fans.

The team says Columbus Public Health will now share the plan with the Ohio Department of Health who must sign off on the proposal.

“We have worked tirelessly to provide a safe environment to welcome The 5th Line back and formally have submitted a request of a variance to Columbus Public Health to do just that,” the team said in a statement.

“Our efforts in this regard place the highest priority on the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff and guests. Our work with local officials will continue and we look forward to the next step in the process,” the team also said.

No word on an official date of fans returning to the stands.

The Pittsburgh Penguins do not play Columbus this year, due to improvised divisions and schedules.