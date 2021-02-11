By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Several companies are facing a lawsuit over last year's deadly tour bus crash on the Turnpike in Westmoreland County.
Five people died and 60 were injured in the crash last year.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, two of those injured are suing the tour bus company and FedEx whose tractor-trailer crashed into the bus, as well as the driver of the FedEx truck.
The lawsuit is seeking $15 million in total.