WEXFORD (KDKA) – A Butler County flower shop is showering seniors with love and roses.
Flowers by Gerard donated hundreds of flowers to residents of the Waters Of Wexford community.RELATED: Rivers Casino Offering Free Dealer School
Flowers by Gerard created massive bouquets for three special ladies, all over the age of 100-years-old.RELATED: Plane With Nearly 80 People On Board Slides Off Taxiway At Pittsburgh International Airport Before Takeoff
The bouquets had the same number of roses as their current ages of 101 and 102-years-old.
“A lot of our residents have been spending time seeing relatives through FaceTime or window visits,” said Alaina Kouzins, one of the senior living consultants. “It’s been very long, melancholy days and we’ve been just finding every small way that we can as a community to make sure these residents know how much they are loved and cared for.”MORE: Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Brutal Killing Of Ohio Woman At Casino In Nevada
Along with the flowers donated to the three special ladies, a loving couple that is celebrating 71 years together also received a bouquet of red and white roses.