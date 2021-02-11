By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – It was a rude awakening for the people inside of a Beaver County home on Thursday morning when a garbage truck crashed into their house.RELATED: Plane With Nearly 80 People On Board Slides Off Taxiway At Pittsburgh International Airport Before Takeoff
The truck crashed into the home on Berry Street early this morning, causing damage to the house.RELATED: 20 Years Later: Remembering Three Rivers Stadium
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.MORE: Wrong Way Driver Hits Several Cars On Route 28
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details