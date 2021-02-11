By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple children, sometimes at the church and foodbank where he was involved.
Allegheny County Police say Dominic Muscante from Glassport was arrested Wednesday for multiple crimes involving children.
Police say detectives identified multiple children as Muscante’s alleged victims. Some crimes, police say, happened at Glassport Assembly of God Church and the Glassport Community Outreach Foodbank, where they say Muscante was involved.
He's been charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, and selling/furnishing liquor to minors.
He was released on his own recognizance after his preliminary hearing on the condition he have no contact with children.