By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf conceded that Pennsylvania isn’t doing “a perfect job” of administering COVID-19 vaccines, but says supply is ultimately the limiting factor.

The governor joined the Department of Aging Thursday to talk about “community-based” solutions for getting people 65 and older the vaccine.

Wolf says there are 4 million people in Phase 1A, meaning the state would have to receive 8 million vaccines to finish the first priority tier since Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots. Through Feb. 13, the state has been allocated about 2.4 million doses and has administered a little more than half.

Governor Tom Wolf says the vaccine rollout has not gone the way people in the state want. He says it’s been a frustrating process. pic.twitter.com/EqTKVjdCQR — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 11, 2021

Wolf says Pennsylvania gets about 300,000 doses a week and that the state has a higher population of older adults than other states.

It comes as the Pennsylvania Health Care Association criticized the Wolf Administration earlier in the day for the lack of urgency in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities.

“Only less than 20 percent of Pennsylvania’s vaccine has been dedicated to the most vulnerable in our nursing homes and long-term care communities thus far,” said Pennsylvania Health Care Association president and CEO Zach Shamberg.

“The data is clear: long-term care has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, yet, providers, workers and residents still seem to be fighting for prioritization for a life-saving vaccine.”

Gov. Wolf disputed the data and said 100 percent of staff and patients at nursing homes who wanted the vaccine have gotten the vaccine. He said 70 percent of staff and patients in long-term care facilities who wanted the vaccine have gotten their first dose.

We set up vaccine support services at Area Agencies on Aging and staffed phone lines to help PA’ians 65+ get connected to vaccines: ☎️ @PAHealthDept hotline: 1-877-724-3258

☎️ Link to Aging and Disability Resources: 1-800-753-8827 Agencies on Aging: https://t.co/vhUwDcphP7 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) February 11, 2021

According to the CDC, about 274,000 shots have been administered to Pennsylvanians in long-term care facilities through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. More than 80,000 people are fully immunized.

Shamberg says the Pennsylvania Health Care Association is calling on state leaders to “bring our experts to the table” to make sure long-term care is prioritized moving forward.

“The state was not part of the initial conversations,” Gov. Wolf said about the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. “We adopted the federal program and maybe that’s something we and the long-term care facilities should have a conversation with the federal government about this, say, ‘maybe there’s a better way to do this.'”

Wolf said tomorrow a bipartisan coronavirus vaccine task force will be meeting tomorrow and will continue to meet regularly and work with the General Assembly and others.