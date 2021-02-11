By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Monroeville man has been arrested on multiple child sexual assault charges.RELATED: Homeland Security Investigating Counterfeit N95 Mask Operation
Police announced Thursday that Raymond Dixon Jr. was arrested last week on several charges including multiple counts of deviate sexual intercourse, multiple counts of indecent assault, sexual assault and indecent exposure.RELATED: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Killing Woman Found Dead On Interstate 80 Ramp In Pa.
Pittsburgh Police say these incidents happened in the early 2000s, saying allegations were recently brought forward and detectives launched an investigation. They’re still investigating and working to find out if there are more victims.MORE: Federal Judge Rules Rachel Powell, Mercer Co. Mother Arrested In Capitol Riot, May Be Released Pending Trial
Anyone with information about Dixon is asked to call 412-323-7141.