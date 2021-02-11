By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro submitted a memo to the U.S. Senate as part of the impeachment trial.
The memo declared that the 2020 election in Pennsylvania was “free, fair and conducted in accordance with the Commonwealth’s laws.” Shapiro cited multiple suits Republicans filed that challenged the election results or asked the election results be overturned.
He also listed false statements that former President Donald Trump repeated, including thousands of dead people voted and absentee and mail-in ballots counts were inflated.