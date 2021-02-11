By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MAYFIELD, Pa (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania state trooper is facing a slew of charges in connection with the gentlemen's club police say he co-owned in Lackawanna County.
An investigation revealed 38-year-old Robert Covington Jr. with the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement co-owned the Sinners Swing Gentlemen’s Club. Police say Covington and others were operating a corrupt organization involving prostitution, gambling and money laundering.
Police say Covington was on restricted duty during an investigation and is now suspended without pay.
Three others — David Klem, Michael Ball and Deanna Tallo — were also charged after a 17-month investigation.
The four surrendered on Thursday.
"Members of the PSP take an oath to seek justice without consideration of class, color, creed, or condition, and that means conducting thorough and unbiased investigations into our own troopers when necessary," said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police in a statement.
“The criminal conduct uncovered in this case betrays the trust of the communities we serve, and we hope the investigation and the resulting charges demonstrate our department’s commitment to fairness and transparency.”