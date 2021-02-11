By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates say their season ticket holders will be the first fans invited back into PNC Park when the ballpark’s gates are allowed to reopen during the 2021 season.

The organization says season ticket holders will get priority access for all games.

At this time, however, seating capacity limits for the season remain unknown.

CLICK HERE: 2021 Pirates Schedule

The Pirates today released their complete game schedule for the new season. It includes some revised times for games early and late in the season.

The Bucs will still open the season on the road on April 1 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The home opener will be on April 8 at 1:35 p.m., also against the Cubs.

For more schedule and ticket information, visit the Pirates’ website at this link.