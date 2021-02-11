PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Most of the snow is over with just spot snow showers possible for the rest of the day.

The farther south you are, the better the chance for some snow. Places south of I-70 could still have minor accumulations for the remainder of the day.

A dusting of snow will also be possible for Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead we will have a small chance for snow showers overnight.

Places along and south of I-70 in the Laurels will have the best chance of seeing any snow.

It does not look at this point like it will be more than an inch at most.

Over the weekend, a fast-moving east coast system is expected to move north from the Gulf of Mexico.

While the biggest snow totals will be in eastern parts of the state, some parts of Western Pennsylvania will see around an inch to two inches of snow with higher elevations seeing isolated higher totals.

At this point, the biggest concern would be the start of next week.

The end of President’s Day into Tuesday where we could see one of our larger snows of the season.

At this point, model data is forecasting us being in the heaviest band of snow with upwards of 7”-8” of snow between I-80 and I-70.

Things can certainly change though from now until Monday so we will stay on it.

