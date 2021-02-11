By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was the home of both the Pirates and Steelers before we knew PNC Park and Heinz Field on the North Shore.

February 11, 2001, Pittsburgh said goodbye to Three Rivers Stadium.

It’s been 20 years since the home of the Pirates and Steelers was imploded before the new stadiums were opened.

The stadium was kind to our Steelers, it was the place the team compiled a 169-67 record between 1970-2000, good for a .716 winning percentage.

As for the Pirates, in 1971, the first World Series game played at night was right here in Pittsburgh at Three Rivers Stadium.

It was a 4-3 Pirates win over the Baltimore Orioles and tied the series at two games apiece.

The Pirates would go on to win the 1971 World Series, but they would get the win in game 7 in Baltimore.

20 years ago, fans gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh, at Point State Park, Mt. Washington, and on the rivers to say goodbye to Three Rivers Stadium and hello to Heinz Field and PNC Park.