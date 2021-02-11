By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — The police chief in California Borough died on Thursday morning.RELATED: Around The Table: John Fetterman Launches Campaign For U.S. Senate
Chief Tim Sheehan died of a heart attack while shoveling snow. He was a police officer for 26 years and chief for the last two.
Sheehan was also the school resource officer for the California Area School District.RELATED: KDKA Mysteries: The Unknown Surrounding Case Of Missing 25-Year-Old Thomas Hughes Terrifies His Family
“Our community is saddened by the sudden passing of our Chief of Police and Brother Firefighter Tim Sheehan. Please keep the Sheehan family in your thoughts and prayers during these difficult times. Rest In Peace Tim,” California Mayor Frank Stetar said on Facebook.
He was also a firefighter with Brownsville Fire Company #1.MORE: Federal Judge Rules Rachel Powell, Mercer Co. Mother Arrested In Capitol Riot, May Be Released Pending Trial
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kim, Sons Timothy and Brendan, and daughter Erin. Rest easy brother we’ll take it from here,” the company said on Facebook.