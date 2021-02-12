CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The first egg of 2020 was laid on Feb. 13 and it hatched on March 21.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HAYS, Pa. (KDKA) — An egg has been laid in the Hays bald eagle nest.

(Photo Credit: Hays Bald Eagle Camera)

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed Friday that an egg in the nest was first spotted around 5:55 p.m. Once the female bald eagle stood up after laying the egg, she rolled the egg, the society said. The egg is rolled to keep a constant temperature within the egg.

The Audubon Society says an adult bald eagle will remain on the nest constantly to incubate the egg. The nest is never left unattended.

There’s typically a two- to four-day span in between laying eggs. The first egg of 2020 was laid on Feb. 13 and it hatched on March 21.

You can watch the Hays Bald Eagle camera anytime on the KDKA website!