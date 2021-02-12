By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Beaver County man has been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol.
FBI agents say Russell Peterson of Rochester was inside the Capitol crypt on Jan. 6 and streamed it on Facebook.
According to the charging documents, a witness told the FBI Peterson’s mother posted on Facebook saying her son had stormed the U.S. Capitol and “sat in Pelosi’s chair.”
Peterson is facing multiple charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in the capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the capitol buildings.
He was arrested Friday morning. His initial court appearance was scheduled for 4 p.m.