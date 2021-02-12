By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Children's Museum is offering free socially-distanced Valentine's Day fun for kids.
On Saturday at the Children's Museum, there will be activities, giveaways and food.
It’s a walk-through event where social distancing and masks are required. Families who want to drive through instead can pick up a small takeaway bag with supplies for making a friendship bracelet and writing cards to first responders.
Parking is free.
You can learn more about the event here.