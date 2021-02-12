PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many couples are trading in their Valentine’s Day traditions in favor of pandemic-safe celebrations. But is the celebration of love still the same?

This is an opportunity for you to put your creative hat on!

You could go out to the Grandview Avenue Overlook along Mt. Washington to take in the city views this Valentine’s Day.

But if standing out here in the cold is not your thing, there’s a lot of romantic, fun, and safe things you and your significant other can do virtually.

If cooking is something you both enjoy, take a virtual cooking class.

You can actually do that locally through Appetite 4 Seduction.

But if cooking doesn’t sound like a good date to you and you’d rather get the energy pumping, you can take a virtual dance class through the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater.

Experts say it’s important to get this right.

That’s because Valentine’s Day can actually cause couples to part ways.

“One thing that people don’t know about Valentine’s Day is that it actually incites more breakups than any other holiday of the year,” says Wendy Trgar, who calls herself a loveologist or expert on love.

“I think this Valentine’s [Day] is more important than all the ones before because we want something different this year,” lifestyle expert Lindsay Myers told KDKA’s Jon Delano on Thursday.

Experts also say you can still buy flowers by phone or online or grab a box of chocolates, but consider spicing it up with something else too!

If you’re still on the fence and want to get out of the house, get this! You can rent a classic car to drive your sweetheart around town.

And for the singles out there, you’re in luck!

Insurify named Pittsburgh the best city in the state to be single!

The reason why is because it’s based on the number of single people, interest on dating apps, affordability of the city and quality of restaurants.