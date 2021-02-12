By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of sex trafficking.
Anthony Juskowich, 22, knowingly engaged in sex trafficking by using force, threats of force and fraud or coercion on the woman from January 2020 to May 2020, according to an indictment cited by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Western Pennsylvania.
“Human trafficking is a crime that impacts every community in western Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Attorney Brady in a release. “My office will use every available resource to bring human traffickers to
justice and to assist trafficking survivors.”
Juskowich faces up to life in prison if found guilty.