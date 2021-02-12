By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Game Wardens in Crawford County are being hailed for helping rescue a hypothermic man whose car became stuck on an icy lake.

The Pa. Game Commission says that Warden Randy Crago was responding to a call of someone driving illegally on the lake inside Game Lands 269 in Crawford County when he found a car stuck on the lake.

Warden Jones then requested the assistance of Warden Cody Jones, Warden Andy Hueser, and Information and Education Supervisor Jason Amory.

The vehicle was found empty but Wardens were able to find the driver by tracking footprints in the snow.

The man was in a severe hypothermic state when they found him.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment with the assistance of multiple EMS departments and volunteer fire departments.