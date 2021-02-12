PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman released a study he says shows that life without parole isn’t justified in cases of second-degree murder.
Fetterman says it serves no purpose for Goldblum to remain behind bars.
While the lieutenant governor favors life for first-degree cases, he says second-degree cases are clogging our prisons with aging inmates and costing millions of dollars.
Fetterman chairs the state’s Board of Pardons. He’s a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022.