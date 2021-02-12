By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary issued an order Friday in an attempt to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s order mandates vaccine providers administer 80 percent of their first doses received within seven days.

Today @pahealthsec issued an order directing vaccine providers’ administration of #COVID19 vaccines to ensure that PA'ians are vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Vaccine providers are also ordered to have both an online and phone-based registration system that is staffed by a person. Appointments have to be made available to everyone in Phase 1A.

“We are also narrowing the provider network to get the vaccine to those providers that have demonstrated they have the ability to vaccinate the most people quickly,” said Beam. “This means that some providers will not get as many first doses of vaccine as they have in the past. However, this is the most important way to get people vaccinated quickly so we can resume some activities as a community.”

Before, Beam said the state was giving allocations to places like primary care physician offices and small provider offices. Now that health care workers there have been vaccinated, the state is narrowing its provider network.

Vaccine providers are also ordered to report data within 24 hours like the receipt of shipments, reduction in inventory levels and reconciliation inventory levels.

If vaccine providers don’t comply, “they may temporarily have their allocation of first doses reduced,” Beam said.

“We want them to order what they can use. We want them to be able to order what they can put into arms. And so by clearly stating our expectations, we’ll allow them to adjust their orders accordingly for next week and have enforcement the following week,” said Beam.

The full order can be read here.