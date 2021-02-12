(AP) — Pennsylvania school superintendents, school boards and teachers unions are coming together to ask Gov. Tom Wolf to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The education groups call it an "absolutely essential" step toward reopening schools and keeping them open.
More than 4 million people in Pennsylvania are currently eligible for the vaccine, with teachers and other essential workers next in line.
In a letter to Wolf on Thursday, the education groups contended that “school staff members and students are in a uniquely dangerous position” and need to be vaccinated right away.
The Wolf administration says it's following federal government guidance on vaccinations.
