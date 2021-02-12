By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 252 new Coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 162 are confirmed from 1,106 PCR tests. There are 90 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 18 to Feb. 10.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 weeks to 92 years with a median age of 36 years.

There have been 72,699 total cases and 4,647 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll now totals 1,580.

Of the 17 newly-reported deaths, 10 are associated with long-term care facilities.

The dates of death range from Jan. 2 to Feb. 10. One of the patients was in their 50s, four were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, five were in their 80s, five were in their 90s, and one patient was over 100 years of age.