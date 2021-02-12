CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say he's known to frequent the Homewood and Wilkinsburg areas.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a 51-year-old “at-risk” man.

They’re searching for George Booker, who was last seen in Homewood almost a week ago.

Police describe him as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and greying hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.