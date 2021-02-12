By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — McKeesport Police were at the scene of a reported stabbing and car crash overnight.RELATED: The Impact Of The Coronavirus Pandemic On Couples
The incident happened along Ohio Street just before midnight on Thursday night.
KDKA’s news crew at the scene saw McKeesport Police canvassing the scene.RELATED: Getting Creative To Safely Celebrate Valentine's Day Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
KDKA has learned one person was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on any suspects or a motive.MORE: Southern Restaurant Tupelo Honey To Move Into Station Square
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.