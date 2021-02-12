CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — McKeesport Police were at the scene of a reported stabbing and car crash overnight.

The incident happened along Ohio Street just before midnight on Thursday night.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

KDKA’s news crew at the scene saw McKeesport Police canvassing the scene.

KDKA has learned one person was taken to the hospital.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

There is no word on any suspects or a motive.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.