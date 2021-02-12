By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Robert Morris University wants to help students save money while earning two degrees through its new Gateway Plan.
Starting this fall, students enrolled at local community colleges can also enroll at Robert Morris.
Students will pay community college tuition rates while attending Robert Morris classes.
“RMU Gateway is the next chapter in the university’s history of offering multiple pathways for students to earn a college degree and launch a great career,” said RMU President Chris Howard. “This not only puts college within reach for more and more students, but it also bolsters our commitment to ensuring that western Pennsylvania has the highly skilled professional workforce it needs to sustain economic growth.”
When their Associates Degree is finished, they will be able to fully transfer to Robert Morris for their Bachelor’s Degree.
The partnership includes:
- The Community College of Allegheny County
- The Community College of Beaver County
- Butler County Community College
- Westmoreland County Community College.