By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has announced his retirement from the National Football League.
Former Steelers lineman Ramon Foster announced the news on social media.
RELATED: Pirates Giving Priority Access To Season Ticket Holders When Gates Can Reopen At PNC Park
It’s my honor that my brothers from another asked me to announce the next stage in their life. After over a decade @MaurkicePouncey and Mike Pouncey are RETIRING from the @nfl 🤝. Below are their memos to thank those involved in their careers. #Steeler #chargers #Miami #NFL pic.twitter.com/v9IALOrZaX
— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 12, 2021
In Pouncey’s statement provided by Foster, he says “I’ll always love the game of football & will always be the ultimate competitor in life.”
He mentioned his fellow Steelers linemen Ramon Foster, Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, Chris Hubbard, Kelvin Beachum, and Matt Feiler, saying “love every last one of you!!”
Pouncey then spoke about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger saying “Big Ben, my brother, we ride together, we die together, bad boys for life! 💛”
Pouncey was drafted by the Steelers in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
He played 134 games for the Steelers across ten seasons, making the Pro Bowl nine times.
Maurkice Pouncey’s twin brother, Mike, announced his retirement also.