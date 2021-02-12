By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly one of the teams interested in signing free agent J.J. Watt.
According to Ed Werder, approximately 12 teams have shown interest in the star defensive end, who was released Friday by the Houston Texans.
“NFL sources: Approximately a dozen teams have shown interest in JJ Watt since he became an immediate unrestricted free agent. Included among those teams are the #Steelers, #Browns, #Bills and #Titans,” Werder tweeted.

From NFL sources
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 13, 2021
J.J.’s brothers, T.J. and Derek, play on the Pittsburgh Steelers.