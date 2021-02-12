By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person died after a house fire in Washington County on Friday night.
The fire was on Central Avenue, and dozens of firefighters responded to the call, which came in around 9:25 p.m. Firefighters say a woman died.
It is not clear how the blaze started.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.