By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department website has already crashed after online registration for a Castle Shannon clinic began Saturday morning.RELATED: COVID-19 In Allegheny County: Health Department To Vaccinate People 65 Years And Older At Castle Shannon Clinic
The Allegheny County Health Department is setting up a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Castle Shannon to vaccinate people 65 years and older.
On Friday, the Allegheny County Health Department said the clinic will open Tuesday inside the Castle Shannon Fire Department Banquet Hall on Library Road.
Online registration went live at 9 a.m. Saturday, but the COVID-19 resources page went down within a half hour.
