By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager Maria Musciano.
Musciano, 16 years old, was last seen Friday night, Jan. 12. Musciano was wearing a tan coat with "Realty One" logo and a dark Jansport backpack.
Musciano is described as being 5'3 tall and weighing 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about Musciano’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bethel Park dispatch center at 412-833-2000.