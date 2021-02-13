By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it is merging some of its elementary schools.
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin in Whitehall will merge with St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Pleasant Hills. Students will use the St. Gabriel campus.
St. Margaret of Scotland in Green Tree will combine with St. Philip in Crafton and use the St. Margaret campus.
Bishop David Zubik says the decision was made in an effort to strengthen resources for students.