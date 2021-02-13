By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has set up virtual photo booths around Pittsburgh for people looking to celebrate the holiday.
People can visit any of the locations listed below, find and scan the QR code there and then take their photo.
- Lake Elizabeth, Northside
- Mt. Washington near Monongahela Incline
- Schenley Park Skating Rink
- Schenley Plaza Oakland
- West End Overlook, Elliott
Then, they can create their Valentine’s keepsake.
You can also use the website pghlove.com to take your Valentine’s Day picture anywhere through Feb. 15.