Filed Under:City Of Pittsburgh, Local News, Local TV, Valentine's Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has set up virtual photo booths around Pittsburgh for people looking to celebrate the holiday.

People can visit any of the locations listed below, find and scan the QR code there and then take their photo.

  • Lake Elizabeth, Northside
  • Mt. Washington near Monongahela Incline
  • Schenley Park Skating Rink
  • Schenley Plaza Oakland
  • West End Overlook, Elliott

Then, they can create their Valentine’s keepsake.

You can also use the website pghlove.com to take your Valentine’s Day picture anywhere through Feb. 15.