By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,088 more cases of Coronavirus and 113 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 892,344 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Of the 2,439,550 doses that have been allocated through Feb. 13, the state health department says that 1,588,761 total doses have been administered as of Friday, Feb. 12.

There are 2,548 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 496 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 23,072.

There are 3,757,904 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 65,387 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,680 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 78,067. Out of total deaths, 12,000 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 24,157 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

