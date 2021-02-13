By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 306 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 242 are confirmed from 1,191 PCR tests.
The dates of positive tests range from December 28 to February 12. The county health department says six positive tests are more than a week old, with one of those tests dating back to December.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 99 years with a median age of 39 years.
There have been 73,005 total cases and 4,663 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll now totals 1,583.