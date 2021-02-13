CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Doctors in Louisville, KY say this means there's activity below her level of injury, reinforcing there is hope.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Mary Maloney, Pam Surano

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many people regularly message KDKA or send emails asking for a progress update on KDKA reporter Pam Surano’s daughter Mary Maloney.

New video shows Mary’s leg regaining its reflex.

Last month, Mary began taking steps on her own as she continues to recover from a rare spinal stroke suffered during a trampoline accident.

Mary’s mom Pam said they’ve endured week after week when doctors couldn’t get a smidge of a reflex, so this is positive news.

A second new video shows Mary’s progress working on standing up and putting weight on her legs.

She’s getting help doing so, but she couldn’t even do this a few weeks ago.