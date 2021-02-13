By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Monongahela Valley Hospital is allowing some visitors, citing lower COVID-19 case numbers.

A limited number of visitors will be allowed starting Monday, Feb. 15 with the new guidelines.

People will be able to visit 3-PCU and floors 5, 6, 7 on a daily basis from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The behavioral health unit will be open for visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on a daily basis.

The ICU and Coronary Care Unit will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Only two visitors will be allowed per patient for a visit, only one visitor will be allowed in the room with the patient at a time, and all visitors must be 18 years or older and wear a mask.

No visitation will be permitted for the hospital’s COVID Isolation unit.

For the Emergency Department, two adults may be allowed if a child is receiving treatment.

“The previous suspension of visitation was for the health and safety of our patients, visitors and employees,” said Louis J. Panza Jr., MVH’s president and CEO. “We recognize the important role interaction with loved ones plays on the health and well-being of our patients and hope to return to expanded visitation schedule in the near future.”