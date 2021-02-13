By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overnight fire in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood has left a woman dead along with her dog.

Firefighters were called out to the 4000 block of Cambronne Street just after midnight early Saturday morning.

Once at the scene, they were able to put out the fire, but discovered a deceased female on the second floor along with her dog, that was also deceased. Public Safety officials say firefighters encounter hoarding conditions in the home.

Public Safety officials say no one else lived in the home.

Pittsburgh Public Safety’s Fire Investigations Unit will determine the cause of the fire.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

