By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pennsylvania continues to be pummeled by winter weather, PennDOT and the Turnpike have put vehicle restrictions in place across the state.RELATED: 130 More State Park Campsites To Allow Pets
These restrictions are in place until further notice, and PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid the roads entirely if possible.
Tier 1 restrictions in place as of noon today. Speed restrictions may be posted on portions of the #paturnpike as the storm progresses. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/niz3UJvqzj
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) February 13, 2021RELATED: Republican Senator Pat Toomey Voted To Convict Former President Donald Trump
Starting at noon, vehicle restrictions were put in place for vehicles in “Tier 1” like tractors without trailers, tractors with empty trailers, RVs and motorcycles. This affects all of Interstate 76/276 and Interstate 476 in both directions.
Shortly after that, restrictions for “Tier 1” vehicles went in place for the following, the majority of which aren’t in our area:MORE: David L. Lawrence Convention Center To Pay Out $9.9 Million To Fix Leaky Roof Issues
- The entire length of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;
- Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 80;
- The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 95 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 176 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 283 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 295 in both directions;
- The entire length of Interstate 476 (non-tolled portion) in both directions; and
- The entire length of Interstate 676 in both directions.
Here in western Pennsylvania, a big snow event is expected Monday and Tuesday, with some models forecasting several inches of snow.