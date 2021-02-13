By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Looking to get away with your furry friend? More campsites across the state are allowing pets next year.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced this week that more than 130 new sites at six state parks will be “pet friendly.”
Since its inception in 2001, pet camping has expanded to include all parks that offer camping, except for Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County.
“Both our ‘Pet Camping’ and ‘Dogs in Cabins’ programs have expanded slowly and cautiously as park officials gauge camper acceptance and pet owner compliance. We know many of our campers say their park stays are enhanced by the presence of pets,” said Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
These are the sites just added for the 2022 camping season:
- Cook Forest, Clarion County (15 sites)
- French Creek, Berks County (two cabins)
- Poe Valley, Centre County (13)
- Prince Gallitzin State Park, Cambria County (82 in Hickory and Birch loops)
- Pymatuning, Crawford County (number to be determined)
- R.B. Winter, Union County (26 sites and one cottage)
You can learn more about camping with your pet on the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website.